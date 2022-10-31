Autry Technology Center has named Dakota Zuniga, Nerissa Castellanos and Ashton Followwill as November Students of the Month.
They were selected based on their performance in and out of the classroom, being role models and helping other students.
“Recognizing our students of the month is an important way to celebrate the talented individuals we have on our campus,” said Shelby Cottrill, Autry Tech director of marketing.
Zuniga is a second-year adult student in the Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Technology program at Autry Tech. He graduated from Cimarron High School. He currently works at FedEx and Mazzio’s while attending Autry Tech during the morning session.
“Dakota has been out in the workforce and decided he needed trade-specific education, so his appreciation for the program is higher than most students,” said Brian Terrell, Autry Tech Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Technology instructor. “He would like to one day open his own business.”
Castellanos is a first-year high school student in the Health Careers program at Autry Tech and a junior at Enid High School. She is a member of National Honor Society, volunteer coordinator fro EHS Student Council and in the EHS Works program shadowing medical doctors to learn different specialties in the health care field.
Castellanos is morning vice president of Future Health professionals. She also works part time at Sandy’s Tacos.
“Nerissa is a team player and is just what any workforce would hire,” said Lois McCullough, Autry Tech Health Careers instructor.
Her goals are to attend nursing school to become a NICU nurse and work with babies.
Followwill is a second-year high school student in the Information Technology program at Autry Tech. He is a senior at Enid High School, active with the E-Sports team and works at Old Navy.
“Ashton performs very well in our program and works hard to ensure he is on schedule in his courses,” said Melissa Hula and Jacob Roberson, Autry Tech Information Technology instructors. “He is a critical thinker and has an aptitude in the Information Technology area. Ashton has filled in as an Autry Professional Representative (APR) and this year was selected as an APR to represent our IT program.”
His plans are to take advantage of the Autry scholarship when he graduates and finish the Information Technology program.
