ENID, Okla. — Tonkawa Police Chief Nick Payne had heard it many times before.
“It’ll never happen here,” people would say.
But on Monday night, Payne recounted to over 100 people attending a course at Autry Technology Center in Enid about when Tonkawa Police stopped a teenager’s plan to allegedly kill her classmates.
“It can happen,” Payne said. “Don’t … think that it can’t happen. That’s the takeaway — be prepared.”
Autry’s one-night-only course, “Active Shooter Reality,” was intended for people who work in educational environments, child care centers, churches, nonprofits and other “high-risk organizations,” according to the course description.
Officials from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, with assistance from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, were also on hand to demonstrate techniques on how to protect yourself and other individuals in the area, the hide/fight/run tactics and what to expect from law enforcement personnel.
Payne, a detective at the time, said he’d been shopping for groceries when he first heard about the teenager’s plot from a parent he ran into there. TPD then determined the threats were legitimate and began investigating.
Law enforcement learned the 13-year-old girl had allegedly planned on killing seven people that following week — just days before Christmas Break — and had written many disturbing journal entries beforehand.
“If you see something, say something,” Payne said. “I know that’s a cliché … but that is the problem — people think it’s a cliché and don’t say anything.”
OHP Trooper Jason Burch said there have been 435 active shooting incidents from 1999-2021 in the United States, according to annual reports of data from the FBI. Sixty-four of those incidents occurred in K-12 schools.
According to the FBI, 2021 witnessed the highest number of active shooter incidents since 2000, at 61 reported incidents.
Common reasons people give for not reporting a threat or suspicious behavior include being fearful of negative repercussions and not believing the threat was real, Burch said.
Burch gave the crowd examples of ways they can better prepare for and handle potential shootings, which he said have been “the elephant in the room” for too long.
“I hope we can start … to effect change,” Burch said.
Shelby Cottrill, director of marketing at Autry, said Autry’s goal is to host another active shooter course in the future, but a confirmed date has not been scheduled.
