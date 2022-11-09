Autry Technology Center, 1201 W. Willow, is hosting a week's worth of events next week in celebration of Global Entrepreneurship Week. It is a week in which people from around the world come together to collaborate through local, national and global events to strengthen worldwide economic growth.
“We are so excited to recognize our local entrepreneurs and small business owners,” said Meredith Westfahl, Autry Tech small business management specialist in a press release. “This week is an excellent way to celebrate their successes and remind them that they have a great support network cheering them on.”
From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, local business owners can take free headshots at the Strate Center. From 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, the Strate Center will host a reception for the Entrepreneur Inspire Bootcamp. From noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Brittney Thompson, LPC, who will speak about mental health and resilience for entrepreneurs. From 8-9:30 a.m. Thursday at Five80 Coffeehouse, 122 E. Randolph, those with a small business or wanting to open a small business can receive information on how to be a successful business owner. Rounding out the week from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Enid Brewing Co. and Eatery will be an event called Entrepreneurship on Tap! that will be an opportunity for networking with other business owners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.