ENID, Okla. — Staff at Autry Technology Center who test positive for COVID-19 will receive up to five days of paid leave for the current school year.
Autry Tech board of education members Wednesday unanimously approved the one-time offer retroactively available to employees for the current fiscal year that ends July 1, 2022.
Autry Tech Assistant Superintendent Carol Colwell said the proposal came about because the Families First Coronavirus Response Act was no longer in effect.
Until December 2020, the FFCRA had provided 14-day paid leave for Autry workers affected by the pandemic.
“We just felt like this would be a good avenue for our staff,” as the Enid area faces continued issues with COVID, Colwell said during Wednesday’s board meeting.
Since Autry’s classes began Aug. 11, a dozen individuals have tested positive for COVID and self-reported their diagnosis.
Autry reports cases online, including when and where the positive individual was on campus, as well as when the individual received their positive test results.
The most recent case reports both came Aug. 31 from individuals on the main campus, one on Aug. 25 and another Aug. 20. The former received positive test results on Aug. 26 and the latter on Aug. 29.
“We want to be transparent to protect our students, parents and employees … to allow students and guardians to make the best decisions they can make,” Autry director of communications Mandy Mayberry said about including the time and location information.
Autry does not report how many positive individuals are currently active and in isolation, nor if they were a student, employee or visitor.
Current health policy
The center’s campus health guidelines, which were revised Tuesday and approved by board members Wednesday, requires students, visitors and staff who test positive for COVID to follow recommendations from health professionals.
Masks and vaccines cannot be required on CareerTech campuses, following state law.
High school students, whose guardians must provide positive test results, will not be penalized for absences.
Full-time students and staff report cases to Autry’s student services office, while short-term course students, corporate training clients and campus visitors notify Autry’s corporate training center.
Partner school districts will notify Autry if a positive student case has been reported, Mayberry said.
Autry itself does not require close-contact quarantines, unless those who have been possibly exposed are recommended to quarantine by a health professional.
Documents from either the school or the health professional are required so high school students’ absences due to isolation or quarantine aren’t penalized.
The center follows quarantine guidelines from its 10 partner school districts within Autry district boundaries, which may or may not require their students to quarantine.
Different reporting methods
All school districts in Oklahoma also are required to report their positive cases of students and staff, as well as any quarantined students and staff, using their Single Sign-on portal on the State Department of Education website, according to a directive issued in January by Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.
OSDE’s Single Sign-on page — commonly used to also manage and report various school data such as child nutrition and accreditation — is to be updated by districts on a daily basis.
However, data is subject to change after verification with the Health Department and thus cannot claim to be entirely accurate, according to Hofmeister’s note.
Several Enid area schools are no longer performing contact tracing this school year to determine possible exposures in buildings.
Chisholm Public Schools’ three site principals are designees for reporting schools’ COVID-19 case data to the state, but the district’s online case total spreadsheet reporting cases and quarantines is not being updated this year, Superintendent Chad Broughton said.
“The Health Department doesn’t have the manpower to contact trace, and we do not have the manpower to contact trace,” Broughton said during a board meeting Wednesday. “Last year, one case took us a day (to contact trace).”
Entire grades would be quarantined if a case was reported in the elementary schools, he added.
Because of this, Chisholm’s 2021-2022 COVID plan does not require quarantines unless recommended by the Health Department.
One positive case has been publicly identified so far this year, reported on the district’s website as at Chisholm Middle School.
Enid Public Schools also publicly reports on-site positive cases online, but is not requiring quarantines or performing contact tracing, unless recommended by Garfield County Health Department.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 52 EPS students and 12 staff have been reported as positive cases in isolation.
Only elementary-level parents and families are notified if a student in their child’s classroom tested positive for COVID, according to EPS.
Students and parents at EPS are also expected to self-report any positive cases this year, as the district also is not testing on site this year.
Contact tracing will be performed at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale schools if a student has tested positive, according to the district’s COVID safety procedures for the 2021-22 school year. The school then will notify parents whose children may been exposed or come into close contact.
Those who are potentially exposed will be asked to quarantine for 10 days, according to Pioneer. However, an individual can test out and return after 7 days with a negative test that was taken on days 5-7.
Pioneer Superintendent Brent Koontz did not respond to request for comment Wednesday on the district’s current positive cases.
State law requires school districts to report known COVID cases and possible exposures to the local or county health department.
Oklahoma Bible Academy, the largest private school in the Enid area, does not report positive cases publicly.
Headmaster Andy Wilkins said OBA, which may require masks but did not again this school year, has reported a couple positive cases since school started, but with no potential exposures.
“We have our own tracking for our constituency and for our internal operations,” Wilkins said.
