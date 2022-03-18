ENID, Okla. — Autry Technology Center spent 33% more last year largely due to an increase in administrative, technical and logistical support expenses, according to a new audit report.
Though Autry spent slightly more than it made in revenue last year, the district ended the fiscal year at a slightly better financial standing, according a report that district board members reviewed and OK'd last week.
The Enid CareerTech district's financial status improved in fiscal year 2020-21, as its combined net position was less on June 30, 2021, than the year before.
The report stated that Autry’s total net position — the difference between all assets and liabilities— decreased .45% from $22.1 million in fiscal year 2020 to $22.05 million in fiscal year 2021, primarily because of an increase in net pension liability and expense increases.
According to the audit report, Autry’s regular annual expenses largely are elated to education, training and support.
Board of education members approved the district’s annual fiscal year audit report of the district’s finances, which also stated that no significant deficiencies or material weaknesses were identified in financial statements.
Auditors also didn’t identify any material weaknesses or significant deficiencies in internal control over major federal programs, including Autry student financial aid, institutional funds and grants from the Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education (FIPSE).
Autry also ended the fiscal year with a $9.15 million budget balance.
The district invested $7.9 million more in capital assets last year, largely due to construction of new educational facilities and purchases of land and equipment/autos.
Autry entered into two separate $7.5 million lease purchase agreement with Security National Bank in November 2019 and February 2020. For the next 10 years, the bank is providing biannual funds toward construction and equipment of new educational facilities, land purchases and costs of issuance.
Property tax accounted for about two-thirds of Autry’s total reported $18.8 million in revenue, with state revenue the next-highest percentage at about 20%.
Tuition and fees comprised just 9% of Autry’s revenue in 2021, despite a $100,000 increase since last year, totaling $600,900.
The district also netted around $300,000 more in revenue this year largely from federal sources such as the CARES Act.
In 2021, Autry had 23 full-time programs, as well as short-term classes for adult career development and training needs for business and industry.
At over $177,000, tuition for Autry’s adult career development (ACD) accounted for the most of the 23 audited accounts that reported tuition revenue in Autry’s activity funds.
Last school year, the district served 777 students, as well as 15,752 through industry-specific training, and 2,789 adults in short-term adult/career training classes.
Autry spent $7.4 million total on instruction’s net activity costs after adjustments in fiscal year 2020-2021, according to a February annual expenditure report of all CareerTech districts by the state Department of Career and Technology Education.
Over $3 million of net costs went to therapeutic services in health science, mostly going toward classroom activities and instructional support, according to the report.
Meanwhile, costs ranged between $200,000 to nearly $500,000 total for other generalized programs such as architecture and construction, finance, automotive collision repair and printing technology.
