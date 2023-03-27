Autry Technology Center is accepting applications for 2023-24 full-time programs set to begin Aug. 16, 2023.
Full-time programs are available for both adults and high school juniors and seniors and run August through May. In-district high school juniors and seniors can attend a full-time program tuition free. The Autry Scholarship is available to recent high school graduates who live in the Autry Tech district or lived in the Autry Tech district during their senior year in high school and meet enrollment guidelines. Students may attend during any or all of the three years immediately following high school graduation.
Limited spots remain in the full-time programs: air conditioning and refrigeration technology, business and office services, clinical medical assisting, collision repair technology, computer-aided drafting and design, computerized machining, construction technology, culinary arts, dental assisting, early care and hospitality, information technology, medical front office and robotics and electronic automation.
For more information about Autry Tech and its programs, visit autrytech.edu or call (580) 242-2750.
