ENID, Okla. — Emma Isbell recently visited the body collision department at Stevens Ford. She was impressed by how friendly everyone was and how warmly they welcomed her to their job site.
Isbell, 18, is a student in collision repair technology at Autry Technology Center. The class prepares people to enter the collision repair industry as technicians. She is in her third semester as a full-time student and will graduate in May.
“I think I’d like to work there when I graduate,” Isbell said.
The way she was accepted was important to her.
“I know this is not a traditional job for a female, but I’ve never been your typical female or student,” she said.
Isbell has struggled with school and some personal issues since she was younger. She went to grade school in Drummond before transferring to Emerson Middle School in the eighth grade.
“It took me some time to work out my issues and get on the right path,” Isbell said.
Larger schools caused her anxiety, and she eventually ended up at Lincoln Academy, while working at Great Salt Plains Health Center in Enid.
Isbell also gives credit to her new work in collision repair. Isbell loves repairing surfaces and recently learned to refinish surfaces through painting or spot painting.
This program also provides students with training to repair or replace auto body parts using hand and power tools.
Some topics covered are safety, welding and cutting techniques, identification and analysis of damage, measuring and texturing systems, and refinishing from minor repairs to total paint jobs.
She said her interest in cars may have come from her step-dad and his son.
“They always are working on cars, but I really don’t care about the engines,” she said.
Isbell started at Autry Technology in IT but it wasn’t what she wanted to do.
“I found I like taking things apart, making them look better and putting them back together again,” she said.
Students also gain hands-on training in oxy-fuel cutting torches and handheld plasma cutter operation, poly-advanced plastic welding, structural and non-structural repair, painting and refinishing, mechanical and electrical repair and damage analysis and estimating.
Isbell had to get permission from her teacher in IT and her instructor in collision to transfer after the semester had started.
Mark Wright, collision repair technology instructor, said Isbell has worked hard to catch up and was named student of the month in February. She is in the Skills USA contest in trade and industrial.
“I don’t care about what people say about the way I look or what I’m doing because I feel happy,” Isbell said.
