ENID, Okla. — Karen Loughman was the first of several community members to receive a signed copy of a newly released book exploring Garfield County’s ghostly lore.
Local paranormal investigator Tammy Wilson and Jeff Provine, who grew up just outside Enid, co-wrote “Haunted Garfield County, Oklahoma” and celebrated its publication in downtown Enid Monday evening, Aug. 22, 2022.
Loughman said the true histories behind the mysteries in “Haunted Garfield County, Oklahoma” are what makes it fascinating.
“It’s not just learning about the spooky stories, which can be fun and campy, but it’s also learning about the people, the past and the actual mystery of the towns,” Loughman said. “These stories are rooted in truth, things that happened and real people that created this area in past generations.”
Wilson, who co-wrote “Ghostlahoma” and directed several Eerie Enid Ghost Tours, and Provine, who has written several other books about “haunted” towns and locations across Oklahoma, took turns Monday retelling a few of the stories that can be found in “Haunted Garfield County, Oklahoma.”
Some of the spooky, historical stories in the book include how Skeleton Creek got its name, the shadowy mass in “Dead Man’s Cave” near 3rd and Oak, Gaslight Theatre, Enid’s first “unofficial” cemetery at Garriott and Van Buren and more.
Wilson said the turnout of around 40 people was “great,” with 17 copies of “Haunted Garfield County, Oklahoma” being sold.
Both Wilson and Provine said their favorite part of hosting events like Monday’s is getting opportunities to hear other people’s stories.
“I love when somebody walks up and says, ‘Let me tell you about this thing that happened,’” Provine said.
Loughman said she is looking forward to reading “Haunted Garfield County, Oklahoma.”
“What it teaches about us now and our past, and all of the connections in it — I’m looking forward to finding out more about the history,” Loughman said.
“Haunted Garfield County, Oklahoma,” published by Arcadia Publishing, is available for purchase online and locally at Wilson’s, located at 121 E. Broadway; Putnam Six; and Old Soul Used and Antique Books.
Wilson and Provine also will be doing additional book signings for “Haunted Garfield County, Oklahoma” locally in the next few weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.