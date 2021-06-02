FAIRVIEW, Okla. — Major County Sheriff’s Office deputies took down what they said was an unlicensed marijuana grow operation on Tuesday morning.
Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, deputies, along with agents from Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, executed a search warrant at several outbuildings about 2 miles north and 2 miles east of Fairview, Undersheriff Wes Mongold said.
A total of 8,264 marijuana plants were seized and destroyed, Mongold said.
“Every single one of (the outbuildings) was crammed with plants, so it was a long day,” he said.
The sheriff’s office investigated for about a month before executing the search warrant. No arrests have been made yet and charges still are pending, Mongold said
“We anticipate several charges to be filed not only in Major County but throughout the state,” Mongold said. “It’s definitely a part of a larger investigation into illicit criminal activity.”
Alfalfa County Sheriff’s Office and Cherokee Police Department also assisted in the bust.
The investigation is ongoing, and Mongold said Major County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with its partner agencies with the goals of shutting down as many unlicensed grows as they can and holding people who are responsible accountable.
“It’s just very time- and resource-consuming,” he said, “which, as a small department, we don’t have, but luckily with agencies like OBN and departments in the surrounding counties, we’re able to do what we can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.