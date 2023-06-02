KREMLIN, Okla. — Authorities are dealing with an oil spill north of Enid that was reported Friday morning, June 2, 2023.
Matt Skinner, Oklahoma Corporation Commission spokesman, said the spill is near West Keowee Road and North Garland at a mud disposal operation owned by Nemaha Environmental Services between Kremlin and Hillsdale. The spill was reported at 8:30 a.m.
The substance in the spill is crude oil, which was extracted from drill mud. The reclaimed oil ran into a pit, Skinner said, and the pit oil overflowed into Nine Mile Creek. The oil spilled along two and a half miles.
Acme Environmental has been hired to clean up the spill, Skinner said, and it will take several days to clean up.
Nemaha Environmental Services acquired the site from Grey Mud Disposal in early 2014. Grey Mud Disposal, located north of Enid between Hillsdale and Kremlin, had been in continuous operation since 1987.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.