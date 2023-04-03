Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — An Oklahoma native and award-winning author of novels, short stories and memoirs will appear in Enid on Tuesday evening, April 4, 2023, as part of his book tour for his most recent novel.
E. Joe Brown, who now resides in New Mexico, will be at Putnam Six Bookstore, 610 S. Cleveland, No. 212, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss and sign copies of “A Cowboy’s Destiny,” which was released in August 2022 and is the first in “The Kelly Can Saga.”
According to Brown’s website, ”A Cowboy’s Destiny” is about a young man whose dream of being the best cowboy at the best ranch is tested by something he never expected: His love for a married woman.
“In 1917, 19-year-old Charlie Kelly lives with his family working a large ranch outside Fort Sumner, New Mexico. But Charlie is tired of fixing everyone’s problems, especially the ones his father creates. Charlie wants to become a “top hand” at the world-famous Miller’s 101 Ranch in northern Oklahoma. A confrontation in Fort Sumner forces the Kelly family to leave New Mexico, and is the push that Charlie needs to chase his dream. But the road to becoming a cowboy at the 101 Ranch takes many twists and turns, and Charlie encounters a major detour when he meets Susan. She captures his heart, despite being married, and Charlie soon finds that his plan faces major conflicts that forces Charlie to make some tough decisions. Through it all, Charlie struggles to fulfill his destiny,” Brown’s website states.
The book will be available for purchase at the event Tuesday evening, and attendees also can bring previously purchased copies of the book for Brown to sign.
According to his website, Brown’s memoir “Mickey and Me,” which is about meeting his hero Mickey Mantle, is featured in the National Baseball Hall of fame, and Brown currently serves as the president of New Mexico Westerners, as an adviser to the SWW Board of Directors and as a member of Western Writers of America and Military Writers Society of America.
Some of Brown’s other works are “Hey, Coach,” “Granddaddy’s Wisdom,” “Armageddon: My Hollywood Story,” “New Mexico Remembers 9/11,” “Seeing the World in 20/20.”
