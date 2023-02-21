Autry Technology Center is accepting applications for five advanced medical programs for the 2023-24 school year.
Advanced medical programs are for adults only and applications are due by May 3, 2023.
“As the health care hub of Northwest Oklahoma, it is important that we train quality workers to serve our community,” said Autry Tech Superintendent/CEO Dwight R. Hughes. “Our advanced medical programs are an excellent opportunity to gain high-quality training with hands-on experience.”
The five programs are practical nursing, radiology, MRI technologist, respiratory care program and surgical technology.
Interested students must complete a short online application, submit three letters of recommendation, provide transcripts and test scores and attend one of the required orientation sessions. One observation and a personal interview will be scheduled for qualified applicants.
Practical nursing is a flexible program that combines clinicals and classroom experience, covering all aspects of nursing necessary for completion of the national licensing exam for the Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).
Radiography is a two-year, advanced medical certificate program that trains students in using radiation to produce images of tissues, organs, bones and vessels of the body.
MRI is a 10-month course that covers curriculum including physics, anatomy, patient care and safety procedures for performing an MRI. The training is structured in an independent, self-study format with direction from Autry Tech radiography faculty.
In the respiratory care program, students will learn the therapeutic use of medical gases, humidification, mechanical ventilation, artificial airways, chest physiotherapy and CPR.
Surgical technology students learns to handle the instruments, supplies and equipment necessary for surgical procedure and develop an understanding of various procedures in clinical settings.
The Autry Scholarship is available to recent high school graduates who live in the Autry Tech district, lived in the Autry Tech district during their senior year in high school and meet enrollment guidelines. Students may attend during any or all of the three years immediately following high school graduation.
For more information about Autry Technology Center or to apply online, visit autrytech.edu or call (580) 242-2750.
