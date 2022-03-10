ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools is on track to pay off all the matured bonds from 2010’s issue in the next two years, according to the district’s annual audit report approved this week.
Enid auditor Pat Carroll and his firm also did not identify any material weaknesses or significant deficiencies in internal control of the district’s financial statements, federal awards for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
EPS board members approved the fiscal year audit report Monday night.
The district still has over $30.7 million to pay the maturing principal of the Garfield County Educational Facilities Authority’s series 2010 bonds. Payments are due twice a year until September 2024, after which EPS’ long-term lease with the county authority would end.
Voters approved the nearly $100 million bond issue in February 2010.
Following the bond approval, EPS entered into the fully paid ground lease with the authority in June 2010, as well as a sublease returning the property to the district in 2011.
Upon payment in full, the sublease and the ground lease would both expire and the district would receive possession and title to the improvements.
The 2010 funding covered construction projects such as the new Prairie View Elementary School, the University Center at Enid High School and a new school building for the existing Garfield Elementary School. Funds also covered renovation work at all existing EPS facilities.
A district’s bond funds and building funds cover capital projects, but Carroll told EPS board members Monday that EPS doesn’t have enough in the latter fund to cover major construction projects, warranting the recent district bond elections from 2010 and 2016.
“You add that to the things the city (of Enid)’s done, it’s really been an improvement to this community,” Carroll said, noting it as a personal comment during his report.
Bonds from the 2016 election, which helped build the EHS gym, performing arts center and other districtwide capital projects, will be paid off by 2031, according to the audit report.
The district also corrected two findings from the previous year, according to the report. Pre-numbered receipts for individuals making payment had not always been utilized by activity fund sponsors. Five out of 62 activity fund requisitions were also dated after the invoice/order date, indicating that the goods/services were ordered before approved.
