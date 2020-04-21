OKLAHOMA CITY — Recognizing National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Attorney General Mike Hunter reminded to victims of domestic or child abuse that shelters and other crisis centers are operating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The prompt for victims to seek help comes as law enforcement officials in some areas of the state have seen an increase of calls in response to domestic violence and child abuse cases.
Hunter said victims of violence need to understand resources remain available to help them, despite the unique circumstances.
“With the anxieties and stress from the current pandemic, law enforcement officials are worried we will continue to see an increase of calls related to domestic violence and child abuse,” he said. “These acts of violence destroy lives, rip apart families and leave a lifetime of negative effects. Children who experience or witness abuse are more likely to emulate that behavior in adulthood. My plea to those who are in danger or who know of an at-risk child is not to let current events keep you from seeking help.
“Additionally, I commend all the essential victims’ services personnel across the state, who continue providing resources to those in need. Unfortunately, we will not gather this week to recognize victims’ services providers for their valuable work, but I remain eternally grateful for what they do on a day-to-day basis for those in harm’s way.”
Although there will be no in-person events recognizing National Crime Victims’ Rights Week due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the attorney general’s office is encouraging Oklahomans to show online support by sharing information and resources from the Department of Justice’s social media campaign.
For information and resources on how to participate, go to the federal Office for Victims of Crime’s website at https://bit.ly/2wUigW1.
Oklahoma's Victim Services Unit supports crime victims and their families by providing information, connection to local services and direct assistance throughout the criminal process. The unit also provides training for law enforcement officers, prosecutors and victim advocates.
If individuals require assistance, the attorney general’s office encourages them to call the 24-hour SafeLine at 1-800-522-7233 (800-522-SAFE). The SafeLine is a confidential, toll-free, 24-hour hotline for Oklahomans seeking help or information about domestic violence, stalking, human sex trafficking and sexual assault. Translation services are available in 150 languages.
For information on the attorney general’s Victim Services Unit, go to http://www.oag.ok.gov/victim-services.
