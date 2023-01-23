ENID, Okla. — The funeral service for Athena Brownfield, the 4-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier this month from Cyril, will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Stride Bank Center.
Many people and organizations are involved in the funeral service, according to a press release from Eric Foster, public information liaison for the funeral service.
"The events surrounding the untimely death of this little 4-year-old girl are heartbreaking, and she deserves to be remembered in the correct way and with dignity," the release states. "Because this is not about any other person or organization beside Athena, no comment from organizers will be stated. This is about the great people of Oklahoma giving respect to a little girl."
The funeral service will be open to the public, but cameras will not be allowed inside at the time of the funeral service at the request of the funeral organizer, the release states.
According to Brownfield's obituary, which was posted Thursday by Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service and Cremation Directors, states Sen. Roger Thompson will officiate the funeral service.
Born Sept. 6, 2018, Brownfield loved to color and "Baby Shark," the obituary states. Her favorite color was purple, and she enjoyed playing dress-up. It also states Brownfield and her sister were "joined at the hip."
Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10 after a postal carrier found Brownfield’s 5-year-old sister outside their house in Cyril.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced last week that the remains of a child were found near Rush Springs, about 15 miles from Cyril. The remains were transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for positive identification.
Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the remains are Brownfield’s.
According to court documents released last week, Brownfield allegedly was beaten to death and buried by one of her caregivers, Ivon Adams, on Dec. 25, 2022.
Ivon Adams was charged with first-degree murder and child neglect, and his wife Alysia Adams, another of Brownfield’s caregivers, was charged with two counts of child neglect.
According to the OSBI on Monday, Caddo County District Court Judge David Stephens signed a gag order that prohibits law enforcement from making public comments regarding the investigation, and the gag order is in place until further order of the court or upon proper application and hearing.
