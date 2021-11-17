ENID, Okla. — At least one person remains in serious condition after a collision last week at the intersection of Van Buren and Mullberry that sent two people to OU Medical Center.
According to an Enid Police Department report, at 3:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, a 16-year-old was driving north on Van Buren at 45 miles per hour when she hit a vehicle, driven by 77-year-old Thomas Sims, after it pulled out in front of the teenager.
The report states that Sims' vehicle then hit the curb, rolled over and struck a stopped vehicle, whose driver stated in the report the teenager had been racing a yellow vehicle north and that Sims was turning east onto Mulberry from the southbound turning lane, which is when the teenager struck Sims.
Multiple statements said the teenager was racing a white vehicle, according to the report. The teenager was reported to have possible injuries to their legs and trunk, but the report doesn't list if the teenager was transported to a medical facility.
Sims and his passenger, 74-year-old Sandra Sims, both were extricated from the vehicle and transported via helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Both had incapacitating injuries, the report states.
According to an OU Health spokesperson, Sandra Sims was in serious condition as of Wednesday, Nov. 17, though the spokesperson said there wasn't a Thomas Sims, "which likely means he's been discharged," but the spokesperson couldn't confirm that.
