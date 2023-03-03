ENID, Okla. — Outreach to Teach visited Coolidge Elementary School on Friday to provide a day of community service.
College students and volunteers worked together on projects at the school. They focused on remodeling the teacher’s lounge, refreshing bathrooms and adding quotes to the wall.
Students painted rocks for an outdoor learning area while reading stories about kindness. They put a sensory path in a hallway that encourages students to hop and move as they identify numbers and colors. It’s called “brain break decals.”
The program is sponsored by Oklahoma Aspiring Educators Association, a part of Oklahoma Education Association.
Professor Jen Oswald, chair of the Northwestern Oklahoma State University Division of Education, attended the outreach day.
“I was the first state officer of Outreach to Teach about 20 years ago and took part the first two years,” she said.
Oswald said it brought back many good memories of making a difference in public schools. Mariann Braten-Hall, also of Northwestern, attended with her to volunteer.
Kirsten Douglas, president of Enid Education Association, also was present to support the group of aspiring educators.
“We are super grateful for the support of the Enid schools,” she said.
Members of the Enid High School boys soccer team also helped during the morning.
“This is one of my favorite days,” said Katherine Bishop, president of Oklahoma Education Association. "Outreach to Teach is an opportunity for college kids who are in education to be in the building and see what they will be doing. It is about aspiring educators to come and have a school experience. This is the first time to do this in three years and it’s nice to see it back again.”
College students from across the state visited Enid on Friday and will be here Saturday to take part in the Outreach to Teach conference at Northwestern-Enid.
Keynote speaker will be Mike Breeze, founder of Made4Success and a professional development speaker specializing as a trainer for educators.
Registration is at 8 a.m. in the NWOSU-Enid commons area, and the conference will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
