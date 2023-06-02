Asphalt repairs will force the closure of some Enid streets next week.
According to the city of Enid, the closures will be Tuesday-Wednesday, June 6-7, 2023, for:
• Shiloh from Appomattox Street to Merrimac.
• Harpers Ferry Crossing from Shiloh to the end of Harpers Ferry Crossing.
City officials request that residents find alternative parking.
