Asphalt repairs will force the closure of some Enid streets next week.

According to the city of Enid, the closures will be Tuesday-Wednesday, June 6-7, 2023, for:

• Shiloh from Appomattox Street to Merrimac.

• Harpers Ferry Crossing from Shiloh to the end of Harpers Ferry Crossing.

City officials request that residents find alternative parking.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

•• The News & Eagle Editorial Board meets weekly to form the newspaper's stances on mostly local and state and occasionally national issues.

•• Submit your opinion for publication to editor@enidnews.com. Find out more about submitting letters to the editor at https://www.enidnews.com/opinion/.

Have a question about this opinion piece? Do you see something we missed? Do you have an editorial idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to editor@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you