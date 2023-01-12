ENID, Okla. — Ashley Lane is a labor of love for owner Emma Compston.
Ashley Lane is the name of the recreational vehicle park located at 2730 N. Van Buren in Enid. It was once known as the Ballerina Park.
Compston bought the park in 2009 from a friend who planned to clean it up and reopen it.
“My friend bought the park and had a bad accident. He couldn’t do the work,” she said.
She said it was a major cleanup with debris and even a few old mobile homes that were vacant.
“We had large trash containers delivered from the city and filled them over and over. We smashed the old trailers, and they were carried off,” Compston said.
She put in new electrical pedestals and cleaned out all the sewer lines that connect to the main line.
“It’s pretty interesting all the things we found,” she said.
She said the clubhouse was a disaster but was completely remodeled.
“We have an area to sit and watch television and also to eat,” she said
In the corner of the room is an organ with a piano keyboard.
“This is something people don’t have in their RV's, so I’ll have someone play who took lessons years ago,” she said.
A popular amenity at the park is the swimming pool. Ashley Lane also has a storm cellar.
Compston works hard to keep the grounds clean and loves how it is in the spring when the grass turns green and the trees bloom.
Ashley Lane has a variety of customers. Many people come seasonally on their way back and forth to south Texas or to connect with the interstate heading east or west.
Workers who have jobs in the area often come first with their RV's. She has customers who work at Koch Fertilizer, at wind farms and other industries.
“I have many return guests,” Compston said.
Ashley Lane also has customers who are in town to go to the doctor or to receive treatment. Guests visiting family also stay at the park.
Compston said after people retire and all the kids leave home, some want to start traveling or simply want to downsize.
“I have people who traveled for several years and now they are parked here on a full-time basis,” she said.
She has some people who have been with her for 10 years.
Compston said it was not uncommon for her to have customers who have RV’s that are worth half a million dollars that have fireplaces, utility rooms and every luxury.
“We have a friendly community with potluck dinners and socializing,” she said.
She understands why retired customers want to stay at the park.
“It’s easy for them, and they don’t have to worry about bills and upkeep of the property or even taxes,” she said.
The cost is $30 a night, $150 a week or $400 a month. The park is on 20 acres and has 160 lots. For more information, call (580) 234-1246.
