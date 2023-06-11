Former President Donald Trump attends an event with supporters at the Westside Conservative Breakfast, in Des Moines, Iowa, June 1. Trump described a Pentagon “plan of attack” and shared a classified map related to a military operation, according to an indictment unsealed Friday. The document marks the Justice Department’s first official confirmation of a criminal case against Trump arising from the retention of hundreds of documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. (AP Photo)