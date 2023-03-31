ENID, Okla. — Public Library of Enid and Garfield County unveiling a work of art from contemporary artist John Newsom during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, March 31, 2023.
Newsom was born in Kansas and grew up in Enid, graduating from high school here in 1988.
Although he was exposed to art through school, he used the Enid library to research the contemporary art scene in New York through periodicals and books.
Today, he lives and works in New York, and is best known for his monumentally sized, heavily textured paintings of plants and animals.
The interactive art piece on display at the library features contemporary art from his 2022 exhibition at Oklahoma Contemporary Art Center.
The exhibition was the “John Newsom: Nature’s Course.” The artwork is on loan from Oklahoma Contemporary Art Center until October.
The artwork, titled “Homecoming,” features a buffalo and scissor-tailed flycatchers.
Newsom’s parents Joe and Clair were present at the unveiling. They live in Enid.
