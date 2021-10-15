ENID, Okla. — The public is invited to attend a signing of the new mural being painted at Enid’s new skate park.
City officials, Public Arts Commission of Enid members and Parks and Recreation Department staff will attend the signing at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the skate park, at 124 N. 5th.
Los Angeles artist Matt Dean, known as Kiptoe, will sign the mural he’s been working on for the last week as it nears completion.
PACE chair Christy Northcutt said during a meeting Wednesday that she thought a signing would be a better idea than a ribbon-cutting event, which had already been held at the new skate park when it opened in January.
“It means more,” Northcutt said.
Since last Tuesday, Dean has been spray painting the two walls of the Luckinbill Inc. building that abut the west side of the skate park. The mural artist and illustrator, originally from New Hampshire, was commissioned by the city earlier this summer to design and carry out the largest publicly funded art project in city history.
Once Dean finishes painting the northern wall, while atop a scissor lift, he will switch to standing on a boom lift with a bendable arm to paint the southern wall starting this weekend.
Dean is set to finish the mural around the end of next week, depending on the weather, according to PACE.
“He’s fast, he’s amazing,” Northcutt said Wednesday. “So I’m excited to go back even this afternoon after this meeting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.