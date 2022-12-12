To celebrate Christmas and the arrival of the “The One” tree in Enid, fourth graders were offered the opportunity to draw their favorite tree.
Six different drawings in five categories were selected to be recognized for most skillful and imaginative. These drawings are being exhibited through Jan. 15 at the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County. An awards ceremony will be held Saturday at the Great Plains Room in the library.
The contest was initiated and organized by Margaret Moss. She said, “I want children and our community to recognize the visual arts. It is important we support it,” she said.
The event was made possible by EPS fourth grade teachers and Moss. Stride bank was the sponsor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.