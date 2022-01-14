June 24, 1957 - January 9, 2022 The service for Bobby Gene Gordineer will be a celebration of life at the chapel of the Moose Lodge at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022. Gene Long will officiate. Bobby was born June 24, 1957, in Claremoore, Oklahoma, to Bob Gordineer and Jean Mason-Gordin…