ENID, Okla. — The Commons, a continuing care retirement community in Enid, will host an art show Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, featuring artists from the Enid area.
“It is not only a terrific opportunity to get folks on campus and familiar with our community,” Resident Services Director Lori Waken said, “but also to get our residents excited about art and engaged with folks they may not otherwise have a chance to meet.”
Cathy Nulph, The Commons marketing director, contacted Jena Kodesh, a retired Northern Oklahoma College art instructor and former president of the Oklahoma Arts Council, about the possibility of showcasing local art.
“I knew that she had the contacts and the experience,” Nulph said. “She was immediately excited and on board.”
Due to space constraints, The Commons is limiting this first event to around 50 pieces of art for exhibition.
“We definitely plan to do this again in the future,” Waken said. “Next time we will feature resident arts and crafts along with the other local artists. We are thrilled with the quality of works on display for this event.”
The Commons will display work by Kodesh, Jim Giles, Charla Enns, Robert Bryan, Robert Trent, Eldon Ames, Pam Gilbreath, Ivy Epps and Kelly Trent.
The event will be come and go, 6:30-8 p.m. with music by Maple Union and snacks provided by The Commons chef Bobby Nance at no cost.
“The Commons is a perfect place to host this type of event,” Nulph said. “We may have opened a can of worms. As word of the event has gotten out, more and more people are wanting to bring their art to display.”
The Commons has been a part of the Enid community since 1962 and is located at 301 S. Oakwood.
Enid Arts Council and Communication Federal Credit Union have helped to sponsor this event.
