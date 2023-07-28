By Suzie Byrd
Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Local artist Margaret Moss sponsored a summer art drawing contest at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
Moss had 40 kids enter the drawing contest with the theme architecture. John Merz, with the architecture firm Corbin, Merz and Haney, judged the contest and chose the winners.
The pictures ranged from all types of architecture, including houses, cities and buildings. The top entries were honored Friday, July 28, 2023, and were “Mushroom Town” by Yazmin, “Home Alone House” by Haley Merriman and “A Night in New York” by Jasleen Jas.
There were several other winners in different categories, and they will receive their awards at a ceremony at the library at 10 a.m. Aug. 5. They will be awarded key chain medals with measures and levelers Moss received from the architecture school at Oklahoma State University.
