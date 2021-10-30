ENID, Okla. — Perhaps the only thing that could replace art in the heart of Margaret Moss is her family, but lucky for her she’s never had to choose.
Artistry is entwined in the blood of this Enid mother, grandmother, teacher and mentor like the threads of the colorful quilts she pieces or the brush strokes of one of her paintings.
“I think that everyone has an underlying quest for self-expression,” Moss said while sitting in the Humphrey Heritage Village Church at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. “Self-expression comes in many forms.”
Some cook, some collect antiques, others plant flowers, she said, but that common thread that connects every form of self expression is motivation.
“They draw you to express who you are,” said said of the arts.
Moss’ motivation of expression comes, perhaps, partially from growing up in an era when technology didn’t fuel educational growth. But it most certainly was the product of a mother who not only was an artist but an early childhood proponent of self-expression.
“I grew up on a farm and had access to art materials all the time,” Moss said. “We were able to have art in public schools, and mother was adamant about the quality of art when we’d go places and see things.”
Born in 1943, Moss was raised and educated in Coats, near Pratt, bordering somewhere on the prairie plains between south-central and southwestern Kansas. She came from a “privileged background” she said, speaking of the arts, as her grandmother made quilts and her mother’s art form of expression was in her paintings.
“When we had a good crop, we’d make a trip,” Moss said, remembering once traveling to Canada, and always there would be trips to art museums and priorities to explore the nature and beauty of the areas of travel.
Education focused more on life experiences and less on technology and the growing quest of “first you need a job” that she said often fuels studies today.
Moss remembers boarding a train on an elementary school trip to a riverbank some 20 miles away in Belvidere, Kan., to look for arrowheads. Along with way the education was in the adventure, and in the life-experience.
During the third and fourth grades, she was able to choose what to learn at the end of the day.
“Work first, get it done;
Play last, have more fun.”
She picked art.
“Every generation will have their interests in how their values are shaped,” she said, adding during her time they were shaped at home and in schools and libraries. “How you’ve experienced art … that shapes what children can do and what they really have a passion for.”
Moss will be helping to shape those young minds Saturday during Family Farm Day at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center.
Set up in the center’s Village church, Moss will show the young and older, alike, the art of quilting, a predominant form of self-expression in Northwest Oklahoma.
“And there is an art in quilting, and that art comes from design,” Moss said.
Young ones attending Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. can use color sheets to experiment with those designs.
“Older ones can see what a needle does,” Moss said.
On display will be quilts that she has pieced — such as her “Shadow and Lights” and one with a fishing theme she made for Charlie Gantz — a man she once dated — and some her grandmother, Artha Lee Van Horn, created in the 1930s and during World War II.
All five men in Van Horn’s family went to war, Moss said, and she made quilts for them all.
“That was her war effort. She sat at home and quilted while they were at war.”
It was a practical matter, she said, as they needed to stay warm during the winter, but it also was for the art.
“You have to have the patterns, color sense — colors that complement the patterns — and you have to have the skill.”
The history is our feminine culture, she said, “our women’s history.”
“Women stayed home on the farm, went to town once a week. No gas. No tires,” Moss said. “Home was where these projects evolved.”
Currently Moss’ big quilting project she eventually plans to display is a wind turbine quilt.
“It’s queen-sized,” she said. “It’s the biggest darn thing you’ve ever seen!”
After her childhood education, Moss studied art in Kansas and Oklahoma, including Phillips University, and earned her master’s degree in Arkansas as a requirement for teaching art classes at Northeastern Oklahoma State University in Tahlequah.
It was there that she and her husband started the Flaming Rainbow University, affiliated with the nationwide University Without Walls effort initiated by the U.S. Department of Education in the 1970s.
“Not everyone starts a university,” Moss said, chuckling.
Later, after divorcing, Moss turned her attention to teaching as a practicality of raising two children. Eventually, she found herself in Taos, N.M., a city known for its artistry.
“Every Friday night, we never ate at home,” Moss said, explaining there always were art openings and food. She remembers once a classical harpist played while patrons explored the gallery.
“It was wonderful,” she said. “Art was the focal point of the community.”
Only one thing could lure her away.
“I moved to Enid because of the family and not the art,” Moss confides.
She followed her daughter to a community in Northwest Oklahoma that is not famous for its visual arts culture. There is no gallery, Moss said, but there is history, which is what she plans to focus on during the Heritage Center’s event.
“Enid has a museum, and we have quilts in the museum,” Moss said, speaking of Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. She added the community also is home to Cherokee Strip Piecemakers Quilt Guild.
Several churches also have their own quilt organizations.
“We have this heritage that comes from the culture of settlers of this area.”
When Moss arrived in Enid, she didn’t leave art behind. She has taught art from the toddler level at Summerhill Children’s School to the college-bound as a facilitator at Northern Oklahoma College.
She was instrumental in creating the Park Avenue Thrift Store Art Gallery that focused for several years on children’s exhibit under the leadership of Paula Nightengale.
Moss has kept involved in the schools, art organizations and projects in the community for years.
Recently she has been working toward fulfilling an invitation to exhibit a retrospective of her art career at the Vernon Filley Art Museum in Pratt that she plans to open in a few years.
And she’s working on projects that have been entrusted to her by family.
“And trying to finish the wind turbine quilt!” she said, laughing with the thought. “Trying to finish things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.