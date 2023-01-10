ENID, Okla. — A 28-year-old Enid man was taken into custody Friday after allegedly striking someone in the head with a golf club.
Nestor Isordia Ponce was arrested on complaints of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and destruction of evidence and booked into Garfield County Detention Facility.
According to an Enid Police Department incident report, officers responded at 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 6 to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in reference to a 38-year-old bleeding man who had arrived there in a taxi and claimed he was struck in the head with a golf club.
The man had a “major skull fracture and a significant brain bleed” and was flown via helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. On Friday, he was in “extreme critical condition,” the report states, but was in stable condition as of 10:15 a.m. Monday.
Nurses told officers the man first arrived at Integris by taxi and that another man had helped him inside, but left before any information from him was obtained, according to the report.
The man told hospital staff he and his girlfriend had been at a residence in the 700 block of East Elm and that another man, later identified as Isordia Ponce, had been there and tried to make him leave, the report states. Another woman also was there.
According to the report, the man, who said he was “currently residing” at the house, told police the incident started when Isordia Ponce “tried to make him leave his home so that he could be alone” with the man’s girlfriend. He refused to leave, so Isordia Ponce hit him in the head with a golf club.
The man, who was in and out of consciousness while speaking with police, said Isordia Ponce already was at the residence when asked how he got inside; that Isordia Ponce didn’t live there; that he didn’t invite him over; and that he did not know how long Isordia Ponce had been there, the report states.
According to the report, the man said after being hit, he started bleeding, ran outside and screamed for help.
He flagged down a taxi, whose driver later told police she was on her way to a residence in the area to pick up a client, the report states. She saw the man walking by the road and assumed it was the client. She picked up both the man and the client before taking them to Integris.
During an interview, the woman at the residence, Jennifer Rose, told police she was at the house with Isordia Ponce when the man’s girlfriend came home with the man.
Rose said the man was not allowed to be there and was unsure who let him inside, the report states. She told him to leave, but he refused.
Isordia Ponce grabbed a golf club and hit the man from behind two times, and the golf club broke, Rose said, adding that the man left after a couple of minutes but came back “to attempt to break the front door,” but left again and didn’t come back.
According to the report, Rose, who was arrested on unrelated warrants, said she came back and saw Isordia Ponce cleaning the pool of blood using a towel and what she believed was vinegar.
During an interview at EPD, Isordia Ponce said he had been at the Elm residence when both the man and his girlfriend entered. He said the man would not leave the house after being told numerous times to leave.
According to the report, Isordia Ponce said he grabbed a golf club and hit the man on the back of his head twice using the head of the club, stating that it broke due to the force.
When asked, Isordia Ponce said he hit the man because the man “did not respect women” and that he “would not leave after being told to.”
Isordia Ponce said he later saw the man’s girlfriend cleaning up the pool of blood on the ground using towels and vinegar. He also stated the incident was “just business” and that he was “trying to protect” the man’s girlfriend.
The report states Isordia Ponce agreed to provide an apology letter, apologizing for striking the man, and a written statement. Officers located a broken golf club inside the residence, along with blood that appeared as if someone had tried to clean it up; bottles of vinegar; and what appeared to be baking soda or a similar cleaning product.
The investigation is ongoing, EPD said. According to online court records, charges had not been filed against Isordia Ponce as of Monday.
