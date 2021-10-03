ENID, Okla. — Ashley Benz woke up early Saturday morning to participate in the first-ever Paint Enid Pink 5K color run as a breast cancer survivor.
Benz, a 38-year-old mother of five, received her diagnosis in April after trying for months to get a mammogram. She finished her chemotherapy treatments in August and had surgery around two weeks ago.
She had found support with Project 31, an Oklahoma- and faith-based nonprofit support group for breast cancer patients and survivors. The organization, which was founded by two-time breast cancer survivor Sarah McLean, was the recipient of all the proceeds from the color run.
“Project 31 has literally saved me,” Benz said. “The ladies that this is raising money for are amazing.”
Around 100 people, including breast cancer survivors, showed up to participate in the color run. About $2,500 was donated to Project 31.
Jermaine Wade, co-founder of Zoom Diagnostic Imaging, the title sponsor of Paint Enid Pink, called himself a “child of the community,” which was why he said he wanted to do something to raise awareness of breast cancer and support patients and survivors of breast cancer.
“I was raised by Enid, pretty much, so I’m a man of many mothers, and this disease has affected a lot of people close to me, and that’s why I feel the need to get in on the fight,” Wade said.
According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosis among women in the United States, and there is a 1 in 8 chance that a woman will develop breast cancer sometime in her life.
Wade shared his vision of “doing something big” with Bob Villones, general manager of Williams Media Group, and Mandy Choat, senior account manager of Williams Media Group, who both “ran with it” and helped organize the color run.
Rob McCown and his friend Edward Reid both like to run, so after Edward’s wife, Michelle, told them about the color run, all three signed up.
“We love the running lifestyle and the feel of it,” McCown said. “We saw this one, and it’s for a good cause. We’re also trying to be more involved in the community ... so we came out. The weather was perfect, and it was an awesome day. It was a great race.”
Wade said he was happy about the run’s turnout for it being its first year.
“What’s neat is the attitude. Everybody’s excited and happy to be here supporting this cause,” Wade said. “It makes you want to do something like this every week.”
Choat and Wade both said they hope Paint Enid Pink grows over the next couple of years to have 150 to 300 participants in the color run and more sponsors.
Both Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center now refer people with a breast cancer diagnosis to Project 31.
To see her goal come to fruition and to be the recipient with the color run was a “dream come true” for McLean.
“I’m so grateful for Zoom and KOFM and their willingness to put on a race for us — bring awareness to breast cancer and support the survivors ... and make a difference in the local community,” she said.
Benz said she’ll always be involved with Project 31, and she encouraged all women, regardless of age, to get a mammogram and advocate for themselves.
She said her battle with breast cancer has been painful but also eye-opening, and it has made stronger her faith in God and her relationships.
“I’m a whole lot stronger than I ever thought I was,” Benz said. “They say, ‘If chemo doesn’t kill you, it’ll make you stronger,’ and here I am five months later and still kickin’ — I mean, look, I walked in this today.”
