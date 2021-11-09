ENID, Okla. — The following Enid areas will experience a water outage all day Wednesday to allow contractors to disconnect an existing waterline:
• Along North 19th from East Locust to East Cherry.
• Along Birch from 18th to 19th.
• Along 18th from Cherry to Birch.
• Along Cherry from 16th to 18th.
• Along Ferguson from Cherry to Birch.
• Along Cedar from 16th to 19th.
• Along Ash from 19th to 21st.
The water is expected to be off from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the city.
Another outage can be expected on North 10th, from East Pine to East Elm, as well as on Pine, from 9th to 11th, as workers disconnect another waterline.
