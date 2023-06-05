Area pools are open for summer fun in the sun.
Champlin Pool, 400 W. Cherokee, is open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
“We would still like to hire more lifeguards,” said Rebecca Green with Enid Parks and Recreation. A job listing is posted on the pool's website.
Hours for the pool will be 11 a.m. to noon for lap swim and noon to 6 p.m. for open swim Tuesday through Saturday and 6-7 p.m. for aqua cardio Tuesday through Thursday.
Group swimming lessons will be 9-10:15 a.m. for ages 3 to 5 and 9:45-11 a.m. for ages 6 and older and are scheduled Tuesday, June 6, through July 21, according to city of Enid Parks and Recreation officials.
The pool entrance fee is $3 per individual per day for lap and open swim, aqua cardio and swimming lessons. Summer pool passes are available for open swim and cost $30 for first family member and $20 for each additional family member.
Private pool parties are scheduled 7-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The Garber pool opened in 1923 and is the oldest pool in Garfield County. It is one of the larger area pools measuring 50feet by 100 feet. In comparison to the Champlin pool, Garber holds 225,000 gallons of water and Champlin 500,000 gallons. The Garber pool is open 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
The Pond Creek pool is one of the only pools in the area open everyday.
“We have plenty of lifeguards and will be teaching swimming lessons this summer,” said Heather Gibson, of the town of ond Creek. Call (580) 532-6280 for more information.
The Kremlin pool also is open this summer.
Virginia Craig manages the Kremlin pool and said this will be her last year.
“I hope someone steps up and can keep it open,” Craig said. ”The city used to give us the first 155,000 gallons of water for free and they don’t anymore.”
Over the years they have gotten help from various organizations including the Wildhorse Gang. She said she felt it was important for the kids in Kremlin to have something to do.
The new Hennessey Aquatic Center is the newest pool in the immediate area. It’s open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday. The pool has night swims, 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. The aquatic center books pool parties. Call (405) 853-4416 for more information.
