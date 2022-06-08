ENID, Okla. — The 10th annual Operation Orange made its last stop in Enid on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
The OSU Center for Health Sciences hosted its medical school summer camp at Stride Bank Center.
Operation Orange is a one-day traveling medical school summer camp that aims to spark or encourage an interest in medicine and health care in middle and high school students in communities outside the larger metropolitan areas in the state.
The camp also made stops in Ada, Lawton, Stillwater and Tahlequah, with a total of 470 students attending the camp, 30 of whom were in Enid.
First-year medical and sports medicine students teach the campers during the one-day, all-day camp. The free camp was started to recruit students from rural areas of Oklahoma to medical school.
Dr. Natasha Bray is interim dean of OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation. Her dad was a family practice physician in Enid for 20 years. She grew up in his office and never had any doubt she wanted to go to medical school.
“Not everybody has that opportunity,” Bray said. “They don’t get to see what physicians do on a daily basis, they don't know what medical school is like. These kinds of camps give them the opportunity to interact with medical students and explore things they might not get to see every day.”
With shortages of physician and other health care worker, it has become imperative to attract medical students who want to stay and practice in rural Oklahoma. One of the key factors that determine where physicians will practice medicine is where they were raised, said OSU-CHS President Johnny Stephens.
Molly Bloom, an Enid native, just finished her first year of medical school at OSU-CHS. Bloom encourages prospective medical students to do what they love, "because if you do you will end up where you want to be anyway."
“I always knew I wanted to be a vet or doctor,” Bloom said. “As I got older I could see (that) the characteristics of the doctors that I shadowed here are friendly and involved in the community. That’s what I want to do for those around me.”
Interactive
Bria Taylor, alumni director at OSU-CHS, explained some of the activities students are involved in throughout the day, whether it' was presentation style or interactive.
Participants cycled through four stations to practice chest compressions, putting in a breathing tube, running a medical simulation, hearing about the athletic training program and preparing for medical school.
Dylan Tucker, outreach coordinator at OSU-CHS, said camp instructors are medical or sports medicine students who just finished up their first year of instruction.
“The first-year medical students just learned all of this in school, so they are able to share first-hand experience with the high school students,” Tucker said. “They get to answer any of these kids’ questions about medical school, so it’s really fresh in their minds to be able to answer the high schoolers’ questions.”
