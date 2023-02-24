Five Northwest Oklahoma high school students have been named recipients of the 2023 Academic All-State Award.
They are Tyler Cholerton and Elsa Stewart, of Enid High; Landon Schultz, of Kremlin-Hillsdale; Alec Anderson, of Ringwood; and Madisyn Myers, of Lomega.
Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence selected it top 100 public high school seniors from hundreds of applications statewide.
Cholerton currently ranks as the Enid senior class salutatorian and is on the superintendent’s honor roll. Cholerton played football all four years of high school, was a team captain and is a member of the National Honor Society at Enid High School since 2021.
He is a member of Platinum E, a group focused on outreach and community service.
He is a Fellowship of Christian Athletes officer and has acquired more than 120 service hours through Oakwood Christian Church. He is a Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence Nominee.
Stewart is a National Merit Finalist, received College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition, AP Scholar with Honor Award, AP Scholar with Distinction Award, Rotary Club of Enid Student of the Month.
Stewart is on the varsity swim team, Aquatic Club of Enid, church youth group leader and robotics team.
Schultz attends Oklahoma School of Science and Math at Autry Technology in Enid. He won the Alfalfa Electric Cooperative essay contest. He was academic All-State in cross country and basketball.
He is in the National Honor Society and a member of the Autry Professional Chess Club. He has helped at Meals on Wheels and gives blood at Oklahoma Blood Institute every two months.
Myers is a Oklahoma Hall of Fame Scholarship Recipient, Redlands Community College President’s Honor Roll, Oklahoma Honor Society Member and National Honor Society Member.
Myers was an academic state champion in track in 2021 and 2022, academic state champion in cross country 2022 and was on the state champion Class B girls basketball team in 2020 and 2021.
Myers attended the FFA Washington D.C. Leadership Conference in June 2022 and is founder and director of Beef for the Bank Non-profit donating over 1250 lbs of beef to food banks.
She is founder and CEO of Prairie Road Foods and Ovintiv FFA Grant Recipient. She was a member of the Central Baptist Association Ecuador mission team in 2019.
Anderson received District B2 football academic honors recognition, Ringwood High School Superintendent’s Honor Roll, Kremlin High School Invitational Academic Bowl All-Star, Oklahoma Northwest Academic Conference MVP in 2022, Cherokee Strip Conference All-Star and Kremlin High School Invitational Academic Bowl.
He was an All-Star MVP, captain of the football team, academic team captain, FFA officer and on the National Honor Society. He is a member of the BETA Club, mentor for Barbara Bush Reading Program, volunteered 10 hours a week at Provision Thrift and 25 hours a week at Enid SPCA.
The 2023 Academic All-State class is the 37th to be selected by Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. Each of this year’s All-Staters will receive a $1,500 merit-based cash award, honor cord and a medallion.
They will be recognized at the foundation’s 37th annual Academic Awards Banquet on May 20 at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa.
Andrew J. Morris, president of Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, describes the selection of the scholars as “Oklahoma’s most rigorous academic awards selection process.”
To be eligible, students must meet one of the following criteria: an American College Test (ACT) composite score of at least 30; a combined SAT evidence-based reading and writing and math score of at least 1,370; or be selected as a semifinalist for a National Merit Scholarship.
This year’s All-Staters scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with six recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average GPA was 4.25. In addition, 29 of this year’s All-Staters are National Merit Semifinalists.
Academic All-Staters are selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, community involvement, letters of recommendation and an essay.
The selection committee, which is chaired by retired educator Jan McClaren, works independently of all other foundation activities.
The Academic Awards Banquet is open to the public, with admission priced at $65. Registration will open online April 3 at www.ofe.org. The awards ceremony also will be available for viewing on the foundation’s website following the event. For more information, call the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence office at (405) 236-0006.
