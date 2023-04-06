Area Special Olympics teams met Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Pioneer High School's football field for a bocce tournament.
“It was cold and we didn’t have as many teams, but it was lots of fun,” said Jaci Tolbert, area director of Cherokee Strip Special Olympics
Bocce is an Italian game, according to the Special Olympics website. The goal is to roll a bocce ball closest to the target ball, which is called a palina. Next to soccer and golf, bocce is the third-most participated sport in the world.
Tournament director Susan Glasgow, Heather Hodges and Betsy Heasley also were at the event as part of the area management team. Each of them will be a director of a tournament during the coming year. Other events are a bowling tournament, track and field, horseshoes, art and music.
“We plan to have a corn hole tournament but no date has been set,” Tolbert said.
The state Special Olympics for track and field competition now is closed for contestants. Those kids with special needs are required to get certified as contestants and to take physicals to be eligible.
The summer games this year are in Stillwater.
Tolbert said a team can be sponsored by any school, and it is on a volunteer basis. The COVID pandemic hurt participation, but Tolbert said they hope to build participation back up again.
A team Wednesday came from Medford despite the cold, windy weather. Typically, she said, events attract 70-100 athletes for the different contests.
“I really appreciate Pioneer school for always being so welcoming to our teams,” Tolbert said. "Coach Gus Overstreet and Coach Gerald Parker at Pioneer High school help us get things ready and provide the high school volunteers."
For more information on sponsoring a team or getting involved in Special Olympics, call Tolbert at (580) 402-9743 or contact her at Pioneer High School.
