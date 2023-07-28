By Suzie Byrd
Schools across Northwest Oklahoma are gearing up for the 2023-24 school year, with various activities scheduled to welcome students and their parents.
Waukomis Elementary School Principal Allen Hicks said Family Night is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Aug. 8, 2023, at the new elementary school.
“This is an opportunity for families to get together and meet each other and the teachers,” Hicks said.
There will be food and refreshments, and pictures can be taken.
He also wanted to remind athletes that free physicals will be done at 8 a.m. Monday, July 31.
In-service for he teachers will be Aug. 7-9, and school starts on Aug. 10.
The first day of school at Garber Public Schools will be Aug. 17. Students will return to school to a new playground and other construction projects completed and ongoing.
“We are taking care of our student needs,” said Superintendent Dusty Torrey.
Senior and junior enrollment will be 9 a.m. Aug. 7. Freshman and sophomore enrollment will be 9 a.m. Aug. 8.
The new superintendent at Cimarron Public Schools for the 2023-24 school year is Jill Henderson. Henderson will welcome Cimarron teachers back to school for professional development days Aug. 7-9. School will start on Aug. 10.
Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools will be back to school Aug. 17. Professional days for teachers are Aug. 14-16.
The Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Academic Foundation will sponsor a fundraiser “Meet the Teacher” event 5-7 p.m. Aug. 14.
Funds are to help with teacher scholarships and classroom supplies. Enrollment is set for Aug. 3 for all elementary students and those new to the district. New students will need their birth certificate, shot record and utility bill for proof of address. School starts Aug. 16.
The private schools in the Enid area stand to benefit from changes made in state law during the past session of the Oklahoma Legislature.
Parents and guardians wanting their children in private school can receive tax credits for the 2023-24 school year. For more information, contact the schools you are considering for your child’s education.
The good news for Hillsdale Christian School is in the form of a new portable building to use courtesy of Hillsdale Bible Church. The church also was in need of more space, so the building will be put on church property across from the school to be used by both parties.
“We are experiencing some growth,” said Superintendent Steve Hoffsommer.
Enrollment is up from 143 students last year to 170 currently.
“I don’t know if everyone understands how the tax credit will work, but I think it is affecting our enrollment,” Hoffsommer said.
Hillsdale starts school Aug. 9.
Orientation for elementary will be Aug. 7, and for high school and middle school Aug. 8.
Oklahoma Bible Academy Headmaster Andy Wilkins is excited about the coming school year.
“We are always happy to welcome back our students,” Wilkins said.
The first day of school is Aug. 16. He suggests parents and those interested in knowing more about an education at OBA and touring the school campus to call (580) 242-4104.
Those needing information on the funds available to assist students attending a private school or the tax credits also can call the school.
Haylee Weedn, administrative assistant at Emmanuel Christian School, said 87 Amazon boxes being delivered to the school with supplies indicates it is school time again.
“We will be starting school Aug. 16,” Weedn said.
More information on enrollment is on the school website at ecsenid.org, or by calling (580) 237-0032.
Darla Brooks, with Villaggio Montessori School, said school starts on Aug. 16.
“We follow the Enid Public Schools schedule,” Brooks said.
More information is available on the Villaggio Montessori School Facebook page.
