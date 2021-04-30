Area ombudsmen said they’re hoping their volunteers soon can return to visiting all long-term care facilities as more residents are becoming protected from COVID-19.
Julie Torson and David Huff, ombudsman supervisors for Long-Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging, oversee six volunteers who, before the pandemic, would visit nursing home and assisted living residents for at least two hours a week.
Currently, only Torson and Huff can visit area long-term care facilities, as part of their job to advocate for the rights of their residents in Garfield, Kingfisher, Blaine, Major, Alfalfa, Grant, Kay and Noble counties.
Around 60% of residents never received visits before COVID, according to the agency, and since March 2020, federal and state governments ceased all visitation to attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
As April’s Ombudsman Volunteer Appreciation Month comes to a close, Torson said she was thankful for her volunteers who have still stayed dedicated to the program during the pandemic, having made phone calls or sent cards to residents and helped from the sidelines.
“Each volunteer is special and brings their own individual talents to the ombudsmen program. Individuals who choose to be a volunteer go out of their way to help somebody other than themselves because there is a need.” she said. “In my opinion, volunteers make the world go around.”
Ombudsmen meet with and listen to facility residents, resolve disputes and investigate complaints of improper care, exploitation and abuse, as well as train and oversee volunteers who perform similar duties, as well as meet monthly and submit monthly supervisor reports.
The ombudsman program is planning a volunteer training for new volunteers. Those interested can contact the agency at (580) 237-2236.
