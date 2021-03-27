ENID, Okla. — A statewide community transition program that offers $2,400 to Oklahoma residents leaving a long-term care facility has reduced the minimum required amount of time spent in such an institution.
Residents now must have lived in an institutional setting for at least 60 consecutive days to qualify for Oklahoma’s Living Choice program, which helps individuals with disabilities and long-term illnesses transition back into their homes.
Enid area ombudsman supervisor Julie Torson said on Friday that she learned of the change during a state supervisor meeting Wednesday.
Torson said the previous requirement of at least 90 days still was in place during her last meeting with Oklahoma Health Care Authority on March 10.
Every long-term care facility in Enid has accepted COVID patients transferred from local hospitals, Torson said.
“That’s my guess, is that I really am saying, I think (the change happened) … because of COVID. Because some people would be there in a shorter amount of time,” she said.
The one-time allotment of $2,400 in transitional funds is dispersed in deposits, said David Huff, Torson’s fellow supervisor at the Long-Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging. These funds could be used for purchases such as furniture or rent.
Living Choice also contracts with local home health care businesses and meal programs to provide services such as home-delivered meals, personal care, transportation, adult day health care and various therapy services.
Other eligibility requirements include being at least 19 years of age, qualifying for at least one day before transition for Oklahoma’s Medicaid program, SoonerCare, voluntarily wanting to transition back into the community and being willing to play an active role in plan of care.
Oklahoma Health Care Authority operates the state’s Living Choice program through funding from a federal grant program called Money Follows the Person.
Huff said many people don’t know about the program — a corporate administrator overseeing a chain of nursing homes across the state had told him they’d never heard of it.
OHCA received the federal MFP funding in April 2020 to restart the state program, which had been in limbo, said Torson, who encouraged residents in facilities to apply.
“No matter what your condition is, you should go ahead and try,” she said.
For more information about Living Choice or to participate, go to www.okhca.org/living_choice, call 1-(888) 287-2443 or email info@oklivingchoice.org.
