ENID, Okla. — More than $27 million in state aid money will be given over the next three years to 16 programs focusing on strengthening family stability.
No nonprofits located in counties in Northwest Oklahoma applied for funding awarded Wednesday as part of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, according to Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
“We hope to have more (applicants) in future rounds,” DHS spokesperson Keili McEwen said in an email Wednesday.
DHS created the TANF Investment Strategy over a year ago to receive and review proposals and deploy reserve TANF funds to nonprofit organizations, which will use the money to expand their community reach and programming.
The competitively bid contracts were instead awarded to agencies mostly located in the Tulsa and Oklahoma City metro area communities, including CCFI, Strengthening Families in Cleveland County; Tulsa Community Foundation, Strong Tomorrows and Tulsa Birth Equity Initiative, in Tulsa County; and Lilyfield, Bright Futures Program, in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties.
Dan Schiedel, CEO of United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, said he and other agencies and foundations around the state had been contacted by DHS about how to direct the funding earlier this year.
Schiedel also was asked to provide organization contact names to receive RFP applications, and he sent eight, including Hope Outreach, YWCA of Enid and Youth and Family Services. He said he didn’t know if DHS had later sought them out and provided the bid information.
“I tried to give them information to connect with people I thought might be interested in the RFP, and from that point on, I hadn’t followed up with them,” Schiedel said.
“If I was supposed to be in on it, it wasn’t clear, and secondly, I’ve been so busy,” he said, with recent community events such as United Way's Day of Kindness and Chili Cook-Off.
Future solicitations will be issued by the state of Oklahoma’s contracting agency, Oklahoma Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) Central Purchasing Division, according to DHS.
This year is the 25th anniversary of the Office of Family Assistance’s program.
Administered to states by the federal government, TANF funds provide monthly cash assistance payments to low-income families with children, as well as a wide range of services. While the number of families using TANF changes year to year, states receive the same amount each year.
Last year, about 447,200 adults and 1.6 million children received TANF cash assistance, or an average $505 per month.
In Fiscal Year 2019, Oklahoma DHS used $128 million in funds — the most of which, 25.5%, was used for child care, either spent or transferred to the state’s Child Care Development Fund. Fourteen percent was used for basic assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.