FAIRVIEW, Okla. — A Ringwood man was killed Saturday night when the 2002 Harley Davidson he was driving hit a calf on a Major County highway, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Steven Shockley, 68, was eastbound on Oklahoma 8 at N2610 Road when he struck the bovine that was crossing the highway approximately 6 miles east of Fairview, at 10:43 p.m., the OHP reports. Shockley was pronounced dead at the scene by medical officials.
The condition of the driver was listed as normal and driving conditions were clear. The report states Shockley was not wearing a helmet.
