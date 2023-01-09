Northwest Oklahoma lawmakers have been named to leadership and committee posts by House Speaker Charles McCall.
Among those appointed by McCall is Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, who was named deputy floor leader.
Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene, was named an assistant whip, while Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee, was named a presiding officer.
"Each of these leaders has a unique background and talents that I believe are well-suited for their new roles," McCall said. "I look forward to working with them, and the rest of our colleagues, as we strive during the next two years to lay a strong foundation for the future of Oklahoma."
Area lawmakers named committee chairs or vice chairs are:
• Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, chair of the Health Services and Long-Term Care Committee.
• Dobrinski, vice chair of the Utilities Committee.
• Newton, chair of the Natural Resources Subcommittee of the Appropriations Committee.
• Pfeiffer, vice chair of the Natural Resources Subcommittee of the Appropriations Committee.
