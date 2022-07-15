ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma State Department of Health District 2 county health departments are seeking public input through a community health survey to help address health care needs and improve health outcomes in communities served by the district.
Counties included in the survey, developed to assist in better understanding and addressing the health care needs of adults and children across the district, are Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major, according to a press release.
The data gathered from responses will provide insight into existing problems and help determine the best programs and services for District 2 communities in the coming months.
The survey is available in both English and Spanish and is completely anonymous. District 2 county health departments have QR codes and staff available to assist individuals interested in completing the survey. Surveys also will be made available on the county health department’s Facebook pages and community events.
Answers provided in the survey will be part of a collective group of data to assist in strategic planning in District 2 and will help identify important factors contributing to concerns in health care. To participate in the survey, scan the QR code, visit your nearest County Health Department or visit https://forms.office.com/g/h2RQgyKwQq for English and https://forms.office.com/g/w6re3L8ZmM for Spanish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.