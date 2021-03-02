Major County fire departments were working a wildfire in Major County and Breckinridge and Fairmont firefighters were tackling a grass fire at 150th and Market in Garfield County, according to the Garfield County Emergency Management office.
GCEM Director Mike Honigsberg said he believed the Major County fire was east of Williams Scout camp and that the county fire departments were able to contain it at the present time.
He said they have a task force on standby. The fire is putting out a lot of smoke that can be seen from the Enid area.
"Thank God the winds aren't any higher," Honigsberg said, adding so far they have been controllable.
