ENID, Okla. — Northwest Oklahoma FFA chapter officers gathered in Enid on Tuesday for annual Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) conference at Stride Bank Center.
State FFA officers were at the conference, where elected chapter leaders learn skills and get encouragement to become future leaders in the state. COLT conferences are held yearly in five locations and are sponsored by Public Service Company of Oklahoma.
“I love FFA and my heart is in agriculture because both my parents are agriculture teachers.” Braden Burns, state FFA president, said.
He is a sophomore at Oklahoma State University majoring in agriculture business. He is from Kingfisher.
Woodward resident Emily Beaner is state FFA reporter and made a presentation to students with Burns.
“Our theme this year was based on being prepared to serve,” she said.
Beaner is a freshman at Oklahoma State University majoring in agricultural communications and political science.
About 400 young people and chapter advisers will attend each of the five regional conference locations. The other locations are McAlester, Norman, Glenpool and Lawton.
Featured speaker was motivational speaker and former Oklahoma FFA state officer Sarah Edsall.
“PSO is honored to sponsor the FFA COLT Conferences,” said PSO Vice President of External Affairs Tiffini Jackson. “These students will learn leadership skills that will aid their local chapters in the coming school year, but, even more importantly, will continue to serve the greater community for a lifetime.”
COLT conferences are sponsored by PSO as a special project of the Oklahoma FFA Foundation. There are some 27,000 Oklahoma FFA members statewide. For more information, visit www.okffa.org.
