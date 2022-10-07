LAHOMA, Okla. — An area farmer lost an estimated $25,000 in alfalfa hay in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in a suspected arson fire 1.5 miles north of Lahoma on Stabe Road, according to Garfield County Emergency Management.
GCEM Director Mike Honisberg said firefighters were not able to determine an ignition source for the fire, which burned 105 round bales of the hay that he said had been in good condition. The USDA website lists the most current price of a large, round bale of hay at $245.
“We were able to get the farmer out there with his tractor (to move some hay),” Honisberg said, adding he moved 10-15 bales, saving the potential feed and creating a gap to stop the fire. “Otherwise he may have lost another 30 or 40 bales.”
Honigsberg said no cigarettes or any other evidence were found that could have pointed to the fire starting accidentally. He did not know whether the farmer was insured for the loss.
The fire is under investigation by Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, which responded along with Lahoma and Hillsdale-Carrier fire departments just before 1:30 a.m., Honisgberg said.
The deputy who worked the fire was not available Friday afternoon, and his report was not yet finalized, according to the sheriff’s office.
The GCEM social media posted photos of the fires and said there were three rows of hay bales that were burning. Honisberg said the fire appears to have started near the roadway on the north end of the property, but it was impossible to tell if the fire burned from the road to the bales or vice-versa.
The fire departments were able to contain the fire to the hay, which they monitored while it burned.
“Once those bales get going, there’s no putting them out, really,” Honisberg said.
