ENID, Okla. — Driving on Breckenridge Road east of town, the corn is dark green, about 8 feet tall and abundant.
Wayne Carpenter said some of this corn belongs to him and his brother.
“I’d say this is one of our better corn crops,” Carpenter said.
They planted the corn the last of March, first of April when the drought still had a hold on the weather.
“We always plant and don’t think about it,” Carpenter said. “We insure it.”
It is part of his crop rotation and it helps break the weed cycle. In Oklahoma, corn is harvested for either grain or silage, with most of the grain going to dairies, feedlots and poultry operations.
In an average year, around 25 million bushels are grown for grain, with a yield of up to 130 bushels per acre. In the northern states like Iowa and Nebraska, the yield per acre of corn is usually more than the southern states, averaging above 130 bushels an acre.
“I think there is a chance some of this corn will produce over 120 bushels an acre, and that will be good for the farmers,” said Matt Meyer, with Johnston Seed.
Last week, corn conditions rated 80% good to excellent, 16% fair and 4% poor to very poor, according to the USDA Crop Report.
Carpenter has farmed since 1988 and grew up on a farm.
“I wouldn’t do anything else,” he said.
He started with corn in 1996 as a rotation crop. He likes the challenge of farming and he raises crops and no animals. He said the drought was tough, but the rain at the end of the season helped his wheat.
“We were lucky, we did OK,” Carpenter said.
The corn has done much better with the recent rains and plenty of moisture at the right time.
According to Reuters, The International Grains Council recently raised its forecast for 2023-24 global corn production by nine million metric tons to 1.22 billion metric tons, largely reflecting an improved outlook in the United States.
Winter wheat is the most important crop in Oklahoma agriculture annually, occupying over one-half of the cash receipts from crops, but this year the farmers are going to enjoy their corn, too.
“We are happy with it this year,” Carpenter said.
