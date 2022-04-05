Incumbent board members in Chisholm, Kingfisher and Dover school districts all came close — but no cigar — to losing their seats in Tuesday’s area general elections.
With just a 17-vote difference, Drew Ewbank kept his Office No. 2 seat representing Chisholm Public Schools with 234 out of 441 votes.
Dana Golbek, current president of the Kingfisher Public Schools board, had an even narrower race, having received 51.1% of the 726 votes cast for her and opponent Mitch Massey.
But Dover Public Schools had the closest race as incumbent Matilda Caldwell carried a majority with only one vote. Caldwell received 44 votes against 42 for opponent Adam Schilde.
All election results are unofficial until certified by the local county election boards.
Ewbank beat out opponent Mike Long, who first made it through February’s narrow primary race and garnered 207 votes Tuesday.
Ewbank, an Enid attorney who has held office since 2016, noted more people voted than in February, when 392 cast their ballots.
“It’s good, I love it when people get out and vote,” he told the News & Eagle after just seeing the final polls. “I’m honored, I’m humbled that people trusted me … We’ve got a lot of things we’re working on, things we’re changing.”
Long, an Enid Fire Department lieutenant and Chisholm parent, said Tuesday night he was excited to be part of another “nail-biter” election.
Long said he’d encourage the board to pursue concerns brought to them from parents over their children’s individual needs. He also said teachers at the elementary school told him they felt they weren’t being listened to.
“I want to thank everyone that came out and voted today. I appreciate all of the support,” Long said. “Congratulations to Mr. Ewbank, I wish him the best and hope he does the best for the community.”
Ewbank said the Garfield County school district would keep adopting a strategic plan on hold indefinitely while its board seeks a new superintendent.
“A close election to me says that different people have different issues that they focus on, and I need to do a good job in figuring out what issues they have and they are things we work on as a school board,” he said.
Golbek, who met with other board members in a regular meeting Monday, could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
