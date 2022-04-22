ENID, Okla. — Competitors in the weekend barbecue bonanza got started early Friday morning, fighting high winds as they prepared their top-of-the-line barbecue.
Hanor Red Dirt BBQ 17th annual competition is underway. South downtown filled with the smell of slow cooked meat Friday afternoon, as 28 teams began work on their special meats.
Teams of all experience levels came from New Mexico, South Dakota, Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas to compete in the four barbecue competitions this weekend.
Fathead’s BBQ, of Helena, is competing for the first time. The team of three men, all working at James Crabtree Correctional Center, and have been prepping for this competition for months.
Braden Stephens, the original cooker, started out with a chili competition, then started sharing his smoked meats with co-workers and friends. Their feedback was so good that he decided to go bigger with his barbecue.
“This is our first competition,” Stephens said. “We decided to see how we would do against the big boys. If we get last, we get last. We are going to amateur competitions after this."
Stephens bought his first smoker two and a half years ago. He grew his recipes and really hit it hard the last three months.
“We bought a couple more smokers and practiced every single day off for the last three months, and here we are,” Stephens said. “We’ve got the pellets for the brisket, since it’s the longest smoke. We have got the Oklahoma Joe’s for the other three contests: chicken, pork and ribs.”
Stephens and his partners Dustin Parks and Austin Parks started cooking downtown about 7:30 a.m. Friday. They are doing pork shoulder, chicken, ribs and brisket.
The team of three will all retire from the prison around the same time, Stephens said. They hope to turn their efforts into a smoke shack or a food truck in a few years.
