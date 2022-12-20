Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 15 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern, northwest, southeast, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts over 50 mph will be possible across much of the area on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&