ENID, Okla. — The arctic cold to hit the Enid area this week will create special challenges for the unsheltered this year.
“I don’t think they understand how cold it is going to be, not only at night but during the day,” said Rhonda Stevison, with Street Outreach Services (SOS). She said it is going to be a struggle for people to find places to get warm during the day.
People experiencing homelessness are impacted more than most by seasonal changes. From rain and brutally cold temperatures impacting where to sleep, to holiday hours closing public spaces, it becomes more difficult to safely shelter, Stevison said.
Usually those living on the streets will warm up in places such as the library, at Five80 Coffeehouse or at Hope Outreach. These places will be closed on Christmas day and many will be closing early on Saturday.
Jan England, with Forgotten Ministries, said their emergency shelter usually opens at 5 p.m. every day.
“It will be a day by day decision whether we open earlier,” she said.
Ricky Chance, Five80 Coffeehouse manager, said they usually see an increase in the number of unsheltered people who come in to get warm. The coffeehouse will provide free coffee and tea.
“We have a bus that takes those in the shelter to Our Daily Bread Monday through Friday for breakfast then they are on their own during the day,” Chance said.
He said a bus picks people up at the Roof behind Hope Outreach at 4:45 p.m. to take them to the Forgotten Ministries shelter at 1714 S. 4th.
“We have 72 beds, but in case of emergencies we have mattresses to put on the floor in our gym,” Chancde said.
Enid Salvation Army has a warm shelter that opens every day at 4 p.m. They have beds available to those with a photo identification and who can pass a breathalyzer test that does not include marijuana.
Stevison has a mobile trailer she takes to Our Daily Bread that provides restrooms and showers. She said coats and heavy sleeping bags are needed this time of year.
People experiencing homelessness tend to lack access to vital resources, including insulated winter clothes and warm shelter, she said. This is especially true at night, when temperatures can drop below freezing.
Cold weather can cause hypothermia — where a person's body loses heat faster than it can be produced. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, low body temperature affects the brain. Hypothermia symptoms include memory loss, slurred speech, drowsiness and shivering.
Stevison said she will be driving around to areas where the homeless tend to go watching for those who are struggling.
“Anyone who has coats or heavy sleeping bags to donate can call me at (580) 603-4896," Stevison said. "Any help will be greatly appreciated.”
