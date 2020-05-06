OKLAHOMA CITY — Catholics in Oklahoma will resume celebrating Mass beginning the week of May 18, with Sunday Mass resuming May 23-24, the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City announced Wednesday.
Archbishop Paul Coakley, Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, and Bishop David Konderla, Diocese of Tulsa, released a plan Wednesday to resume public Mass in the state. In a press release, the bishops wrote of their "appreciation for the patience and kindness displayed during this time and for their hope to return soon to the public celebration of Mass."
“We have been heartened by the many stories of faithful Catholics witnessing to Jesus’ presence through their patience in suffering and in the good they are doing for their neighbors," they wrote in the joint statement. "Thank you! At the same time, we all to some degree are growing weary of isolation, threats to health and economic hardship. During this Easter season, we rely on Our Lord’s assurance: ‘Take courage, it is I, do not be afraid!’”
The bishops said the path back to public celebration of Mass will be made with caution.
"The dispensation for attending Mass and the practice of live-streaming Mass will remain in place for anyone who wishes to wait longer before returning to public worship," according to the press release. "We are dealing with an invisible threat to people’s lives, a virus that our brightest doctors and scientists are still figuring out. The ever-present temptation in our American culture is to want solutions immediately and to act quickly, because we want what we want, and we want it now. As a Church, we must proceed more deliberatively."
The bishops have established a task force of both priests and lay members, and based on guidance from civic leaders and public health authorities as well as in consultation with local medical professionals have issued a "Timeline and Procedures for Resumption of Public Mass and Sacramental Life," which will be in effect until further notice.
A copy of the full bishops' letter and the “Procedures and Timeline” are available at archokc.org/mass.
