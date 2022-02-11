The city of Enid has openings on several boards and commissions, and applications are being accepted for candidates.
Applications can be completed electronically by selecting the “Create” link provided under the Board/Commission Application tab on the City’s website, Enid.org/BoardApplication. Applications will be accepted until vacancies can be filled for each board and commission.
Information may be obtained at the city clerk's office in the administration building, 401 W. Garriott or by calling (580) 616-7274.
Boards with vacancies that can be filled by any interested resident are: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission, Library Board, Board of Adjustment, Police Civil Service Commission, Enid Joint Recreation Triad, Park Board, Tree Board and Aviation Advisory Board.
There is an opening on the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission for someone who has lived in Enid for the past three years.
Other boards have specific requirements for members, including:
• Historic Preservation Commission — a representative from the Waverly Historic District; a historian' registered architect; representative from the Kenwood Historic District; and representative from MAPC.
• Vance Development Authority — at-large member; Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce member; Enid Regional Development Alliance member; licensed Realtor; and hospital administrator.
• Meadowlake Golf Course Advisory Board — any interested resident of Enid, a Meadowlake golfer and a representative from Meadowlake Women’s Golf Association.
• ADA Access Board — any interested resident of Enid and a resident of Enid with a disability.
• Construction Board of Appeals — licensed electrical contractor or journeyman; licensed mechanical contractor or journeyman; licensed plumbing contractor or journeyman; building contractor; registered design professional who is a registered architect; and registered design professional with structural engineering experience.
